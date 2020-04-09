New Delhi: Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro On Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supplying raw materials to continue the production of Hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug used to treat the novel coronavirus. Also Read - Will Nationwide Lockdown be Extended? All Eyes on PM Modi's Video Conference With CMs Today

In an address to the nation, Bolsonaro said, ”As a result of my direct conversation with the Prime Minister of India, we will receive, until Saturday, raw material to continue producing hydroxychloroquine, so that we can treat COVID-19 patients, as well as malaria, lupus and arthritis.” Also Read - Around 2 Dozen Defy Lockdown For Friday Namaaz, 7 Arrested in Greater Noida

“I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian people for this very timely assistance to the Brazilian people,” he further said in his address.

Earlier this week, President Bolsonaro wrote to Prime Minister Modi invoking Hindu epic Ramayana to request India the export of the medicine.

“Just as Lord Hanuman brought the holy medicine from the Himalayas to save the life of Lord Rama’s brother Laksmana, and Jesus healed those who were sick and restored the sight to Bartimeu, India and Brazil will overcome this global crisis by joining forces and sharing blessings for the sake of all peoples,” President Jair Bolsonaro said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump too thanked PM Modi for allowing the export of pre-ordered hydroxychloroquine to help his country fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten! Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

India, who is the largest manufacturer and exporter of hydroxychloroquine in the world, had banned export of the medicineuntil domestic reserves are considered sufficient. However, on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs in India on the humanitarian grounds announced that India will export paracetamol and hydroxychloroquine in appropriate quantities to all the neighbouring countries, dependent on the country’s capabilities.

While the US has the maximum number of cases of coronavirus in the world, Brazil has confirmed nearly 16,000 coronavirus cases, with 800 deaths so far.