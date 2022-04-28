New Delhi: The Tesla CEO has been making headlines for the past few days for making the massive deal with popular social networking platform Twitter for $44 Billion. After creating a buzz over his deal and his emphasis on free speech, Musk’s latest tweet on Coca-Cola is now going viral. On Thursday morning (India time), Musk tweeted, saying, “Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in”. This is in reference to the usage of coca leaves to produce Coca-Cola in the 1980s, which was a common ingredient in the production of cocaine.Also Read - Elon Musk-Amber Heard's Threesome Reports: All About Rumoured Affair And Its Link With Johnny Depp Case

Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

Also Read - From Threesome With Elon Musk to Defecating in Bed After Argument, 5 Startling Revelations in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Case

With the first Coca-Cola being served at Jacobs’ Pharmacy in Atlanta, Georgia (USA) on May 8, 1886 by Dr John Pemberton, the company has transformed into a beverage behemoth. The company has interests in the manufacturing, retailing, and marketing of non-alcoholic beverage concentrates and syrups, and alcoholic beverages. The company produces Coca-Cola, the sugary drink it is best known for, invented in 1886 by pharmacist John Stith Pemberton. As of today, it has presence in over 200 countries. Also Read - Explained: The War of Words Between Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk Over Twitter Deal

The tweet has already been retweeted more than 1,45,000 times (it’s going up by the second) and has attracted thousands of comments. A user commented to Musk’s tweet sharing a picture of an old Coke bottle writing, “This is the first publicly sold bottle of Coca-Cola in 1894 which contained 3.5 grams of cocaine. Bring it back.” “Kicks Red Bull’s ass!,” Musk responded.

Kicks Red Bull’s ass! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

Earlier, Musk had also tweeted he wished to buy McDonald’s ‘and fix all of the ice-cream machines’. However, taking a screen grab of his earlier tweet, Musk wrote, “Listen, I can’t do miracles ok.”

Listen, I can’t do miracles ok pic.twitter.com/z7dvLMUXy8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

Musk-Twitter Deal

On April 4, the world’s richest man’s stake in the microblogging site became public. He was offered a board seat, which he declined on April 9. Five days later on April 14, the Tesla boss offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion in cash and take it private. The “best and final” offer was $54.20 a share.

After days of drama and suspense, the company was sold to him on April 25.

The outspoken Tesla CEO has said he wanted to own and privatize Twitter because he thinks it’s not living up to its potential as a platform for free speech.

Musk said in a joint statement with Twitter that he wants to make the service “better than ever” with new features while getting rid of automated “spam″ accounts and making its algorithms open to the public to increase trust.

The more hands-off approach to content moderation that Musk envisions has many users concerned that the platform will become more of a haven for disinformation, hate speech and bullying, something it has worked hard in recent years to mitigate. Wall Street analysts said if he goes too far, it could also alienate advertisers.