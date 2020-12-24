New Delhi: After UK and South Africa, the new coronaviorus strain on Thursday appears to have emerged in Nigeria. It was revealed by Africa’s top public health officials said. However, more investigation is being carried away and more samples are being sent o for testing. Also Read - New Coronavirus Strain, More Infectious Than UK Variant, Found in South Africa | All You Need to Know

The emergence of the new coronavirus strain in Nigeria could add to new alarm in the pandemic after similar variants were found in UK and South Africa. Also Read - UK Detects New Coronavirus Variant Linked to South Africa, Tightens Lockdown

Talking to a news agency, John Nkengasong, head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said that it is a separate lineage from the UK and South Africa. However, he added that the Nigeria CDC and the African Center of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases in that country – Africa’s most populous – will be analyzing more samples. Also Read - New Coronavirus Strain: Govt Issues Stringent SOPs For Passengers From UK, Says no Mutation Found in India Yet | Top Developments

He also stated that the alert about the apparent new variant was based on two or three genetic sequences but that and South Africa’s alert late last week were enough to prompt an emergency meeting of the Africa CDC this week.

The development comes after the variant was found in two patient samples collected on August 3 and on October 9 in Nigeria’s Osun state. Nigeria now has more than 80,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.

On Wednesday, two cases of another new strain of COVID-19 linked to South Africa have been identified in the UK, Health Secretary Matt Hancock stated.

Like the UK variant identified earlier, the new variant of the novel coronavirus is also driving a massive resurgence of the disease in South Africa, with experts warning the country is probably facing a much larger second wave.

Analysis on the new mutation and its trajectory in the UK is meanwhile being analysed by scientific experts at Porton Down, the country’s specialist laboratory in south west England.