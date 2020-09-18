New Delhi: After the United States said it would ban Chinese apps TikTok and WeChat, the video app slammed the decision, saying it will fight the Trump administration’s ongoing crackdown on the company, AFP reported. Also Read - US to Ban TikTok, WeChat Downloads From September 20 Amid Security Concerns

"We disagree with the decision from the Commerce Department," the news agency quoted TikTok as saying. The company added that it was "disappointed" in the ban, saying it impedes a tool "for entertainment, self-expression and connection".

Citing national security concerns, the US government had said that it was all set to ban the downloads of Chinese apps TikTok and WeChat from Sunday. As per a Reuters report, the move will come into effect from Sunday (September 20), under the two executive orders President Donald Trump had issued over a month ago.

Notably, the development comes at a time when TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, has been talking with US companies like Microsoft and Oracle to create a new company, TikTok Global, that aims to address US concerns about the security of its users’ data.

Trump had earlier warned to ban TikTok in the US towards the middle of September if it does not find a way to comply with the regulations.