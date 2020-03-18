Beijing: In the race to develop a cure for COVID-19 pandemic, China has given the go-ahead for researchers to begin human safety tests of an experimental coronavirus vaccine. As per reports, researchers at China’s Academy of Military Medical Sciences, affiliated with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) received approval to launch early-stage clinical trials of the potential vaccine starting this week, as per a Reuters report. Also Read - Coronavirus: Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine Begins in US; Trump Lauds Research

”Vaccine is the strongest scientific weapon to end the coronavirus. If China is the first country to invent such weapons and have our own patents, it shows the progress of our science and the image of a giant country,” Chen Wei, the lead researcher told state broadcaster CCTV. Also Read - Israeli Scientists Soon to Announce, They Developed Coronavirus Vaccine

Chinese scientists are using 5 approaches to develop vaccines to treat the deadly disease, say officials,

Details in the Chinese clinical trial registration database show that a Phase 1 test that will examine whether the experimental shot is safe in humans, aims to recruit 108 healthy people to take part between March 16 and Dec. 31.

Meanwhile, the US has also started clinical trials on Monday for a vaccine developed by its National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the U.S. biotech firm Moderna.

COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to at least 152 countries and territories.