New Delhi: Days after concluding the second informal summit in Chennai with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, China on Thursday said his country is ready to play a ‘constructive role’ in the improvement of the relationship between India and Pakistan.

The country’s Foreign Ministry in a statement said that China is sincerely hoping that New Delhi and Islamabad will improve their relations.

The statement from the Foreign Ministry comes after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Xinhua news agency that “China’s respective relations with India, Pakistan and other South Asian countries could run in parallel and develop together, neither targeting any third party nor being influenced by a third party”.

The foreign ministry further stated that as a common neighbour and friend of India and Pakistan, China sincerely hopes that China-India relations will be good, China-Pakistan relations will be good and India-Pakistan relations will be good. “Everyone will work together to promote regional stability and development,” the ministry said.

“It is hoped that India and Pakistan will live in harmony, resolve disputes between the two countries through peaceful means, replace confrontation with dialogue, resolve differences in good faith and create a future through cooperation. China is willing to play a constructive role in this regard,” the ministry said.

Ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s historic visit to India, the country’s foreign ministry spokesperson on October 9 had said that both the countries are each other’s neighbour and both are major developing countries.

“China and India are each other’s important neighbour and both are major developing countries and emerging markets. Since last year’s Wuhan summit between our leaders, China-India relations have been developing with a sound momentum,” Geng Shuang, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

His statement comes hours after China’s ambassador to India Sun Weidong said that India and China should resolve regional disputes peacefully through dialogues.

The tension between India and Pakistan aggravated after the Central government on August 5 revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Since then, Pakistan has downgraded diplomatic ties, halted Thar and Samjhauta Express and banned Indian films in Pakistani theatres along with expelling the Indian High Commissioner. India has repeatedly said that the revoking of Article 370 is absolutely internal matter of the country.

(With inputs from PTI)