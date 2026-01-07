Home

After Venezuela, Donald Trump plans BIG move, wants to acquire…White House is considering…

The White House Press Secretary, Caroline Leavitt, stated that one of President Donald Trump’s goals is to acquire Greenland for the United States’ national security.

Donald Trump’s BIG PLAN for Venezuela, says US oil giants will spend billions to restore country’s crude output

The United States’ recent strikes on Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, along with his wife, Cilia Flores, have created a ripple effect within the global political community. At this moment, the US is considering the possibility that it will be able to gain control of Greenland. In addition to this, the Trump administration is currently exploring several ways to assert control over Greenland. The White House said on Tuesday that it is considering “a range of options” to acquire Greenland, and that the use of military is not off the table, CNN reported, citing Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday (local time).

What exactly is Trump planning to acquire after Venezuela?

Furthermore, she added that the growing presence of Russia and China in the Arctic region is a matter of concern for the US.

“President Trump has made it well known that acquiring Greenland is a national security priority of the United States, and it’s vital to deter our adversaries in the Arctic region,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was quoted as saying by CNN. She added, “The President and his team are discussing a range of options to pursue this important foreign policy goal, and of course, utilizing the U.S. Military is always an option at the Commander in Chief’s disposal.”

In contrast, several European countries have opposed Trump’s plan. On January 6, a group of European leaders joint statement opposing the U.S. proposal, asserting that Arctic Security should be a collective responsibility of all nations and that any activities regarding the Arctic should be undertaken within the framework of international law.

According to a Politico report, amidst increasing threats from the Trump Administration regarding the potential U.S. seizure of the mineral-rich Arctic island, eight of Europe’s leading officials have banded together to support the autonomous territory of Greenland.

“Security in the Arctic must be … achieved collectively, in conjunction with NATO allies including the United States by upholding the principles of the UN Charter, including sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders,” the European leaders said in a statement, issued shortly after Trump asserted that Washington has a “need” for Greenland.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk signed the statement. It also received support from the leaders of the Netherlands, Greece, Luxembourg, and Slovenia.

President Trump has once again remarked on the strategic importance of Greenland to the U.S. and noted that there are increasing numbers of Russian and Chinese vessels in the Arctic, which present a potential threat to American national security. According to President Trump, during a press conference while on board Air Force One, he stated that the U.S. needed to maintain Greenland for purposes of U.S. Security. He further stated that Denmark alone cannot ensure the region’s safety.

He said, “We need Greenland. … It’s so strategic right now. Greenland is covered with Russian and Chinese ships all over the place,” Trump said. “We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security, and Denmark is not going to be able to do it. “Trump further claimed that Europe supported the idea.

