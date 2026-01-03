Home

After Venezuela, is US planning to invade Iran, capture Masoud Pezeshkian and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, like Nicolás Maduro and his wife?

Donald Trump confirmed the attacks, stating that US Special Forces had taken President Nicolás Maduro into custody.

New Delhi: Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife are in the custody of the US military. This information was confirmed by US President Donald Trump himself, who confirmed the attack on Venezuela on Friday, January 2. Meanwhile, a statement from former Israeli Prime Minister and opposition leader Yair Lapid has surfaced, giving rise to new speculation.

What Did Lapid Say?

Lapid wrote on the social media platform X that the Iranian regime should pay serious attention to what is happening in Venezuela. Many are interpreting this statement as a clear warning to Iran. Following his post, questions have arisen about whether a similar scenario to what happened in Venezuela could now unfold in Iran?

Yair Lapid posted on X: “The regime in Iran should pay close attention to what is happening in Venezuela.”

What Happened In Venezuela?

On Saturday, 03 January 2026, US military action was witnessed in several cities, including the Venezuelan capital Caracas. A state of emergency has been declared in Venezuela after the attacks. US President Donald Trump confirmed the attacks, stating that US Special Forces had taken President Nicolás Maduro into custody. His wife is also in the custody of the US military. Both have been taken outside of Venezuela.

Why Is Lapid Pointing Towards Iran?

Yair Lapid’s statement comes at a time when Iran itself is grappling with a serious internal crisis. Anti-government protests have been ongoing in several Iranian cities for the past seven days. The anger of people who have taken to the streets against inflation, unemployment, and the strict religious regime is now openly visible. The protests have spread from Tehran to holy cities like Mashhad and Qom.

How Serious Is The Situation In Iran?

According to human rights organizations, several people have died, and hundreds have been arrested in these protests so far. Even at funerals, people are openly chanting slogans like “Death to Khamenei.” Significantly, this time the movement includes a large number of young people and members of Gen Z, who are connecting with each other through social media.

Is Iran Also On America’s List?

Earlier, US President Donald Trump warned Iran that the USA could intervene if Iran fired on protesters. Given all these developments, there is widespread speculation that a coup could take place in Iran. It is difficult to dismiss Lapid’s statement as mere rhetoric. What happened in Venezuela certainly sent the message that the US will not hesitate to take direct action against regimes it opposes. Iran has long been a thorn in the flesh of both the USA and Israel.

