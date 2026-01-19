After Maduro’s capture, This Country reviews war readiness amid escalating tensions with US

Home

After Maduros capture, This Country reviews war readiness amid escalating tensions with US

Cuba has convened a meeting of its National Defense Committee to evaluate its level of preparedness for war. With a recent increase in strains between the United States and Cuba, Cuba is worried about becoming the next target following the United States’ attack on Cuba’s close ally, Venezuela. As a result of this meeting, Cuba is attempting to determine what level of readiness it has for war against the United States if aggression were to take place.

What prompted this country to review its war readiness after Maduro’s capture?

Earlier in January, Washington carried out a “large-scale strike against Venezuela”, and the deposed dictator, Nicolas Maduro, and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured and taken out of the country. Maduro and Flores were captured in Caracas and flown out of the country in a joint operation involving intelligence agencies and US law enforcement. US President Donald Trump mentioned earlier that Maduro and his wife have been indicted on charges of alleged “drug trafficking and narco-terrorism conspiracies” in the Southern District of New York and will face trial.

Why are tensions with the US escalating in the wake of the Venezuelan operation?

Following this apparent success, US President Donald Trump has been increasing pressure on Cuba. Cuba is an authoritarian leftist country in Latin America. If there is a war or natural disaster, Cuba’s National Defense Committee would handle control of the nation in those cases. This recent meeting has also raised concerns about a potential confrontation between the United States and Cuba.

Cuba’s National Defense Council is responsible for taking charge of the country during war or natural disasters. The National Defense Committee held a meeting on Saturday to “to increase and perfect the level of preparation and cohesion of the leadership and personnel organs,” as per a statement published in state media.

Why does this country fear it could be the next target after Venezuela?

The committee led by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel held its first meeting following the US attack on Venezuela. This Venezuela attack killed 32 Cuban soldiers, some of whom served as security for Maduro. There is now concern that after Venezuela, Cuba may be the next target of Donald Trump’s actions. Donald Trump, the president of the United States, has warned of an impending attack on Cuba.

Following Maduro’s overthrow, Diaz-Canel responded fiercely last week to Trump’s threat to Cuba to “make a deal” or face repercussions. He refuted Trump’s claim that negotiations were taking place between the two nations. Trump has threatened to terminate all oil and financial support that Venezuela had been providing to Cuba’s struggling economy, as reported by The AFP.

