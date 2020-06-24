New Delhi: More than a week after threatening of breaking ties with military action, the Kim Jong-un ruled North Korea has decided to suspend the military action plans on South Korea. A military meeting was held on Tuesday chaired by Kim Jong-un via video conference, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said. Also Read - North Korea Reinstalling Loudspeakers Along Border: Report

"At the preliminary meeting, the WPK Central Military Commission took stock of the prevailing situation and suspended the military action plans against the South brought for the fifth meeting of the Seventh Central Military Commission by the General Staff of the Korean People's Army," the KCNA said.

"The meeting examined agenda items of major military policy to be laid before the fifth meeting of the Seventh WPK Central Military Commission, and made a study of a report and decisions, which will be submitted to the fifth meeting, and some documents carrying the state measures for further bolstering the war deterrent of the country," it said.

Last week, the North Korean Supreme Kim Jong-un’s sister Kim Yo Jong had announced a detailed military action plan and instructed the General Staff of the Army to carry out the retaliation planned against the South Korean authorities for failing to stop “defectors” from sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets to the North.

The action plans proposed by the General Staff of the Korean People’s Army include redeployment of troops to the Mount Kumgang tourist area and the Kaesong Industrial Zone, and security guarantee for the people to distribute propaganda leaflets to the South in the border areas.