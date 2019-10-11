New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again raked up the Kashmir issue and compared the lockdown in the Valley with that of ongoing protests in Hongkong. Taking to micro-blogging site , Khan asserted that he is unable to understand why the international media has been giving headline coverage to the pro-democracy Hong Kong protests and ignoring the “dire human rights crisis” in Kashmir.

“I am puzzled as to how international media continues to give headline coverage to Hongkong protests but ignores the dire human rights crisis in IOJK – an internationally recognised disputed territory illegally annexed by India with 900 k troops imposing a siege on 8 mn Kashmiris”, tweeted Khan.

Terming it a humanitarian crisis, Khan reiterated, “For over 2 months with a complete blackout of communications, thousands imprisoned, including entire spectrum of political leadership plus children”.

Furthermore, he claimed that 100 k Kashmiris have been killed in IOJK over 30 years fighting for their right to self determination as committed to them by the international community through UNSC resolutions.

Notably, Khan’s remarks come, hours before Chinese President Xi Jinping lands in Chennai for a two-day informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mahabalipuram. Notably, Xi will arrive at the Chennai International Airport at 2 PM today. Later in the day, the two leaders will meet in Mahabalipuram and visit some UNESCO world heritage sites.

The objective of the meeting is likely to be the exchange of views on regional and global issues, finding a broad pathway on bilateral relations, and discussing ways to build better connections between the two countries. Reports claimed that Kashmir, Article 370 will not be discussed at the summit.

“I’m not sure if Kashmir will be discussed as this will be an informal summit. We should give the two leaders time to discuss whatever they’d like to”, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying had said last month.

She added that President Xi and Prime Minister Modi will discuss issues of larger strategic importance rather than one or two specific issues. On Kashmir, she said, “We see Kashmir as a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan. We hope that this issue can be resolved through friendly and peaceful negotiations between New Delhi and Islamabad.”