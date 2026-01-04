Home

Ahmed Al Ahmed, hero of Bondi Beach attack, receives standing ovation at Sydney Cricket Ground, given guard of honour by players of both teams

New Delhi: A touching scene unfolded on Sunday, 04 January 2026, the first day of the Ashes Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground as, Ahmed Al Ahmed, the hero of the Bondi Beach attack, received a standing ovation from the entire stadium. In the attack that took place on December 14, 2025, Ahmed Al Ahmed risked his life to save many people.

Ahmed Al Ahmed Arrived On The Field With An Injured Arm

That day, when two terrorists were firing at innocent civilians, Ahmed Al Ahmed bravely stepped forward. He tackled one of the attackers, disarmed him, and held him down until the police arrived. His courage saved many lives.

Ahmed Al Ahmed, a Syrian-born father of two, still had an injured arm when he walked onto the field. His injuries served as a reminder of that fateful day. As he entered the ground, the entire stadium rose to its feet, erupting in thunderous applause.

Players From Both Teams Paid Their Respects

Players from both the Australian and English teams formed a guard of honour for him. Ahmed Al Ahmed paused in the middle, placed his hand on his heart, and appeared visibly moved by the applause. This tribute was for the victims of the Bondi Beach attack and for the brave individuals who saved many lives.

Chaya Dadan Also Honoured

Also present with Ahmed Al Ahmed was Chaya Dadan, who was shot in the leg while protecting children. Chaya, who arrived on crutches, also received a standing ovation from the crowd. Following this, the names of the 15 people who died in the attack were displayed on the big screen, along with the message, “You will always be in our hearts.” The atmosphere in the stadium became somber and emotional.

