Ahmedabad to Colombo in 3 Hours: Good news for Gujarat as direct flight from Ahmedabad to Colombo launched | Flight details here

This marks the first direct air link between Gujarat and Sri Lanka. The service is expected to benefit leisure travelers, business passengers, and first-time international flyers from the region.

Passengers on the inaugural service expressed enthusiasm about the new route, highlighting the convenience of avoiding multiple stopovers and reduced overall travel time. Now, because of this direct flight, travelers can reach Colombo in just 3 hours, making Sri Lanka the best option for those planning weekend getaways or short trips.

The decision to provide direct connectivity from Ahmedabad to Colombo has been warmly welcomed by Gujaratis. For the first time, Gujaratis will reach Colombo under the ‘City of Dreams’ launch program. All passengers will stay at Cinnamon City of Dreams. Significantly, this is the first time Sri Lankan airline Fits Air has launched a direct flight connecting Ahmedabad to Colombo.

Now, Gujaratis will get the flight right from the Ahmedabad International Airport. All visitors will stay at Cinnamon City of Dreams. This hotel is a highly renowned property in Colombo. It is widely famous for reflecting Sri Lanka’s cultural identity, traditional cuisine, art, and culture.

Aditya Goswami, a passenger traveling on this flight to Sri Lanka, said, “I am extremely excited. This is a Fits Air flight, and today is their very first day, so we are traveling with them for the first time. Moreover, this is my first international trip, so I am highly thrilled. Once we get there, we want to explore ‘Cinnamon Life City of Dreams’.”

Sharing his thoughts, another Gujarati traveler, Nirav Shah, said, “The flight is by Fits Air. Actually, ma’am, we have visited Sri Lanka 10 times already. But we always had to travel via Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, or Chennai. This is direct, so we are very enthusiastic about going this time.”

South Asia’s First Integrated Resort

Kamal Munasinghe, Senior Vice President of Cinnamon Hotels, stated, “Of course, City of Dreams Sri Lanka is the largest and it’s of its kind the first one in this part of the world. With international standards, we have the entertainment center, the convention center, multiple F&B outlets, and 800 rooms. So, it is the first integrated resort in South Asia. And so, we are looking forward to welcoming all of you from Gujarat to come to Sri Lanka with the direct connectivity with Fits Air to Sri Lanka.” The $1.3 billion ‘City of Dreams Sri Lanka’ project, being South Asia’s largest and first integrated resort, is set to become a major center of attraction for Gujaratis.

‘We Kept the Promise Made 8 Months Ago’

Nala Kamrtunga, Senior Vice President of Walkers Tours, said, “We believe that the state of Gujarat has not been connected and we’ve been looking at it. And it’s a promise that we made 8 months ago. And today we stand strong and keeping to our promise. So, it’s a 75 million population in Gujarat and about a 9 million population in Ahmedabad, that is what we wish to connect directly from 8 hours and limiting it to 3 hours to reaching Colombo. So, we feel that that will definitely open a new segment and a new door to the Indians who come to Sri Lanka.”