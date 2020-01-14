New Delhi: A fresh picture of the “ailing” former Pakistan Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif, at a London restaurant stunned social media users as well as Pakistani politicians and has gone viral across all platforms.

In the picture that has been widely circulated on Twitter, Sharif, who appears to stable, is seen sitting at a London restaurant, enjoying dinner with some of his family members including his son Hasan, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, his son Salman, and former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. The picture that was leaked on Monday has stirred major controversy leading the Opposition to cast aspersions over the “serious nature” of his health.

Sharif, 69, left for London on November 19 in an air ambulance to seek medical treatment, a month after he was released on bail from a seven-year prison sentence for corruption.

The PML-N supremo has been undergoing treatment of multiple diseases including Coronary Artery Disease (CAD). The CAD is the narrowing or blockage of the coronary arteries due to which the heart does not receive the blood it needs, leading to acute chest pain and, in some cases, a fatal heart attack.

Federal Science Minister Fawad Chaudhry, who uploaded the leaked photo on his Twitter account, made a satirical comment on the former Prime Minister and said, “In London’s intensive care unit, the treatment against plundering is underway and all patients present (there) are feeling better.”

لندن کے ھسپتال کے انتہائ نگہداشت یونٹ میں ہونیوالی ملاقات کے مناظر۔۔۔ کھاؤ پیو بیماری کا علاج انتہائ انہماک سے جاری ہے اور سارے مریض بہتر محسوس کر رہے ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/pl6Z2hlXw6 — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 13, 2020

The photo was also reportedly discussed at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, the Dawn newspaper reported.

It may cause problems for him in securing extension in his stay abroad from the PTI-led Punjab government which has become sceptical about the “serious nature” of his health, it said.

At the time of Sharif’s departure for London, Khan had taken a dig at him, saying doctors were of the opinion that “this man could die any minute if he did not go abroad for treatment. But he suddenly recovered and looked perfectly fine as he got a glimpse of the London-bound air ambulance”.

Sharif’s PML-N slammed the ruling party leaders for doing politics on their leader’s health, saying the government should come out of the “Sharif phobia” and concentrate on addressing important issues facing the country.

“Doctors have advised Nawaz Sharif to go out for a change of environment. They insist that staying indoors will not be good for his health. Therefore, Sharif has started going out. On Sunday, Sharif along with his family members had a walk to catch fresh air and had tea in a restaurant,” the leading daily quoted a PML-N leader from London as saying.

Sharif was shifted from jail to the Services hospital in Lahore in October after his health condition deteriorated. Doctors then recommended him to get treatment abroad.

The Pakistan government allowed Sharif’s travel for medical reasons but put the condition that he submit an indemnity bond as a guarantee that he would return to the country after getting treatment. He, however, rejected the condition and challenged it in courts.

Sharif was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court on humanitarian grounds in the Al Azizia case and by the Lahore High Court in the ongoing Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, in which he is a suspect.

In November, he was allowed by the Lahore High Court to travel abroad for treatment without any bond.