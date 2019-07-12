Honolulu: An Air Canda flight was on Thursday hit by intense turbulence leaving unbelted passengers flying into the ceiling. As the plane shook violently, more than 30 people were left injured.

There were nearly 284 people on board, with nine passengers badly injured. All the injured were rushed to a hospital.

The aeroplane, flying from Vancouver to Sydney, was forced to land in Hawaii.

“The plane just dropped,” a passenger told The Associated Press. “When we hit turbulence, I woke up and looked over to make sure my kids were buckled. The next thing I knew there’s just literally bodies on the ceiling of the plane,” the passenger added.

As per accounts by passengers, kids were crying as the turbulence hit the plane. The medical professionals amongst passengers were asked to help the distressed.

The Boeing 777-200 jet “encountered sudden clear air turbulence… two hours past Hawaii”, BBC reported the airline as saying. The airplane was also arranging hotels in Honolulu while looking for options of new flights to Australia, it added.