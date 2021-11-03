Ottawa: Largest Canadian airline, Air Canada, has suspended over 800 employees for lacking vaccination against COVID-19, Global News reported on Wednesday. Earlier in October, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordered air, rail and shipping companies to establish vaccination policies for their workers, as of October 30.Also Read - Unhappy With Salary, Nagpur Becomes Criminal, Buys flat Using Chain-snatching Money

In particular, the vaccination requirement was made compulsory for airlines, employees of which enter restricted areas of airports. Those include concession and hospitality workers.

According to the outlet, the company's Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Michael Russo, said that the vast majority of Air Canada's 27,000 cabin crew, customer service agents and others have received both shots.

“Our employees have done their part, with now over 96 per cent fully vaccinated. The employees who are not vaccinated or do not have a medical or other permitted exemption have been put on unpaid leave,” Russo said, as quoted by Global News.

The number of registered COVID-19 cases in Canada for the entire period of the pandemic is estimated to be 1,720,355, with 29,056 deaths. The daily number of COVID-19 cases is currently decreasing, with 2,283 new cases registered per day.

Canada has administered at least 58,756,154 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, which means about 78 per cent of the country’s population has been vaccinated.