Mexico City: At least six Mexican soldiers were killed after an Air Force plane they were in crashed in Emiliano Zapata municipality of Mexico’s southeastern state Veracruz on Sunday. Also Read - Massive Sea Search For Victims of Indonesia Plane Crash Extended by 3 Days

The plane crash took place in the morning when the air force’s Learjet 45 was taking off from the airport in the city of Xalapa, said statement from Mexico’s Secretary of Defence. Also Read - Indonesia Plane Crash: Body Parts Found Off Jakarta Coast, Say Investigators

The statement did not say what caused the crashed or how many people were on board the flight. But it said that six members of the military were killed and an investigation was underway. Also Read - Plane Crashes 30 Km From Indian Cricket Team Hotel in Sydney, Occupants Survive

Local media reported that the plane left and runway and burst into flames.

(With agency inputs)