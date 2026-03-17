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Air India and AI Express to run 44 West Asia flights despite Iran conflict disruptions-check full flight details here

Air India and AI Express to run 44 West Asia flights despite Iran conflict disruptions-check full flight details here

Air India and Air India Express will operate 44 flights to West Asia on March 17 despite escalating Iran conflict, airspace restrictions and flight disruptions affecting several Middle Eastern airports.

Air India and AI Express to run 44 West Asia flights

Aviation routes all over the world have been affected by the ongoing war in West Asia. However, Air India and Air India Express say that they will operate 44 flights to and from West Asia on Monday (March 17). The airlines made the announcement amid airspace restrictions imposed by several countries in the Gulf region, providing a ray of hope for passengers stuck in transit and travelers waiting to fly.

Air India Continuing To Operate Flights To West Asia Despite Closures

Airspace restrictions have been imposed by several countries in West Asia amid heightened tensions between Iran, Israel and the United States. Despite flight cancellations and reduced operations, airlines operating flights to the Gulf are continuing to provide passengers with options to travel.

Air India announced that it will operate “44 flights” to and from West Asia on March 17, with some flights operating on a non-schedule basis to cater to stranded passengers and travelers. This includes flights to Muscat and Jeddah on their regular schedule, as well as non-scheduled flights to the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

These flights will be operated “subject to availability of slots and readiness of departure and arrival airports from a security point of view,” Air India said in a release.

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“We hope that these flights will facilitate passengers, especially the migrant workers and their families, who need to travel between India and the Gulf countries.”

Also read: Air India announces 80 flights To Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Jeddah and Riyadh from India – Check routes and details

Dubai Airport Shutters Air India Flights As Iran-Israel Conflict Deepens

The aviation industry in West Asia has taken a huge hit as several airports in Iran, Israel and the surrounding region have closed or suspended operations. Dubai International Airport, one of the busiest airports in the world, has ordered a temporary suspension of some flights by foreign carriers. As such, Air India says some of its flights to Dubai have been cancelled while others have been adjusted or diverted “subject to the evolving situation and safety assessment.”

All passengers affected by flight cancellations have been provided with an option to rebook their flight tickets for a later date or claimed a refund from the airline.

Flights Grounded As Iran Israel War Continues To Rage

The disruptions in aviation follow after the war between Iran and Israel broke out earlier this month. The 2026 Iran War started after Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Iranian territory, with Iran retaliating with missile strikes and drones the next day.

Iran’s neighbours later closed their airspace to civilian flights as well. Airlines have cancelled thousands of flights across West Asia while some airlines are rerouting flights to avoid Iranian airspace. Other international carriers have also indefinitely suspended flights to the Gulf.

India Begins Pulling Out Citizens Stuck In West Asia

India has started evacuating its citizens who are stranded in areas worst-hit by the conflict between Iran and Israel as well as neighboring countries. More than 550 Indians have been evacuated from Iran through Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“The government is monitoring the situation as it unfolds and is in touch with Indian community leaders, airlines and foreign governments,” officials added.

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