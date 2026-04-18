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Air India co-pilot deported from US after marijuana found in luggage

Air India co-pilot deported from US after marijuana found in luggage

The regulations applicable to aircrew members are far more stringent, given that their responsibilities are directly linked to the safety and security of the travellers.

(File image)

New Delhi: An Air India co-pilot has been deported from the United States. On April 14, the pilot was travelling from Delhi to San Francisco. His assignment was to operate the return flight from there; however, upon arrival at San Francisco Airport, US authorities denied him entry and sent him back to India.

Marijuana Found in Bag: Sources

According to sources, marijuana was recovered from the pilot’s luggage. However, sources also state that the pilot had not consumed the substance; rather, he was merely in possession of it. In India, the possession of marijuana is illegal. While it is permitted under limited circumstances in certain US states, it remains strictly prohibited for aircrew members in any country.

Issuing a statement on the matter, Air India affirmed that the airline maintains a zero-tolerance policy regarding any violation of the law. Strict disciplinary action will be initiated in accordance with the company’s internal policies.

Not the First Such Incident

Controversies involving Air India pilots have surfaced in the past as well. The regulations applicable to aircrew members are far more stringent than those for ordinary passengers, given that their responsibilities are directly linked to the safety and security of the travellers.

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Flight from Canada Was Forced to Turn Back

On March 19, 2026, Air India flight AI 185 departed from Delhi bound for Vancouver. The flight was operated using a Boeing 777-200 LR aircraft (VT-AEI)—the last 777-200 LR remaining in Air India’s fleet.

Approximately four hours into the flight, the ground staff suddenly realized that landing clearance in Canada had been granted for a Boeing 777-300 ER, not a 777-200 LR. In other words, the flight could not legally land at Vancouver Airport. This verification check should have been performed prior to departure, but it was overlooked.

This operational lapse resulted in significant inconvenience for hundreds of passengers and the wastage of millions of rupees, and a 13-hour flight was rendered entirely futile.

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