Air India Dreamliners fuel switch malfunctions in London, moves to cutoff position twice; Did same thing happen in Ahmedabad Plane Crash?

Air India Dreamliner’s fuel switch malfunctions in London, moves to cutoff position twice; Did same thing happen in Ahmedabad Plane Crash?

Reports claim that the plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12 last year was also caused by a problem with the fuel control switch during engine start-up.

New Delhi: An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, scheduled to fly from London’s Heathrow Airport to Bengaluru, has been grounded. According to the airline, Flight AI 132 was scheduled to depart, but the pilot reported that the aircraft’s fuel control switch moved to the cutoff position twice during engine start-up. The plane was subsequently removed from service.

The original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Boeing, has been involved in the investigation of the aircraft’s malfunction. The matter has also been reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Following DGCA’s instructions: Air India

The airline stated that following DGCA instructions, it had inspected the fuel control switches of its entire Boeing 787 fleet, and no problems were found.

How does the fuel control switch work?

Fuel control switches are located near the thrust levers in the aircraft cockpit. They control the fuel supply to the engines. Their main function is to start (run position) or stop (cutoff position) the fuel supply to the engine.

Each engine has a separate fuel control switch. For example, a Boeing 787 has two engines, so there will be two switches – one for the left engine and one for the right.

Run position

When the switch is in the ‘run’ position, the fuel valve opens, and fuel supply to the engine begins. This keeps the engine running and provides thrust to the aircraft.

Cutoff position

When the switch is moved to the ‘cutoff’ position, the fuel valve closes, and the fuel supply to the engine stops. This immediately shuts down the engine. The fuel control switches are spring-loaded and have a detent (a type of locking mechanism) that holds them securely in position.

