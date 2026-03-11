Home

Air India Express flight loses wheel, breaks nose gear during landing in Phuket, Thailand: Video emerges

It is reported that the plane landed too quickly, damaging the front landing gear.

The plane could not be immediately removed from the runway due to the detached wheel.

New Delhi: An Air India Express flight in Thailand suffered an accident during landing on Wednesday, 11 March 2026, in the afternoon. The nose gear broke and the front wheel detached as the plane touched down on the runway. The flight was enroute from Hyderabad to Phuket.

Phuket International Airport has been temporarily closed following a landing incident involving Air India Express flight IX938. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 (Reg: VT-BWQ) from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport reportedly suffered a nose wheel failure on landing, leaving the aircraft… pic.twitter.com/I8IoyQrYfs — Turbine Traveller (@Turbinetraveler) March 11, 2026

According to the Thai newspaper The Nation, the runway had to be closed for some time after the incident. However, all 133 passengers on board were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

The flight arrived in Phuket ahead of schedule. The plane’s scheduled landing time was 11:40 am, but it landed at 11:24 am. It is reported that the plane landed too quickly, damaging the front landing gear. The plane could not be immediately removed from the runway due to the detached wheel.

