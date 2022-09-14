Muscat: About 14 persons were injured after smoke started swelling out of an Air India Express flight at Muscat International Airport. According to reports, passengers were evacuated from the Air India Express flight plane on slides after smoke started coming out of the passenger plane. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Muscat asserted that it is engaged with the concerned authorities at the Muscat Airport following the emergency situation.Also Read - Viral Video: Greek Hairdresser Sets Guinness World Record, Cuts Hair In Just 47 Seconds | Watch

ALL PASSENGERS SAFELY EVACUATED

"The engineering team of the airline is inspecting the aircraft and the incident has been reported to DGCA. All passengers were safely evacuated and an alternate flight is being arranged to bring the passengers to Kochi", Air India Express said in a statement.

VIDEO OF AIR INDIA FLIGHT CATCHING FIRE IN MUSCAT

DGCA RELEASES STATEMENT

Issuing a statement, DGCA said, "All passengers were safely evacuated after smoke was detected in engine no. 2 of Air India Express flight (to Cochin) on the runway at Muscat airport. Relief flight to be arranged. We will investigate the incident and also take appropriate action."