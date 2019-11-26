Washington: An airspace violation was reported in Washington DC, due to which the White House–House of the President of the US–was briefly put on lockdown.

The fighter jets were scrambled and Capitol Hill was evacuated, according to CBS News.

The evacuations, which lasted for around 30 minutes, were ordered as a precaution. According to a report, personnel at the White House were told to remain in place.

“The White House was locked down this morning due to a potential violation of the restricted airspace in the National Capital Region,” a Secret Service spokesman said in a statement, adding that the lockdown has now been lifted. The lockdown persisted for less than 30 minutes.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command said interagency officials were monitoring the situation, and that the plane involved “is not considered hostile at this time.”