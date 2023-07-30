Home

Akshata Murty, British PM Rishi Sunak’s Wife, Named UK’s Best Dressed

Akshata Murty is the daughter of Indian billionaire and founder of Infosys NR Narayana Murthy.

Akshata Murty with her husband and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and their daughters (Photo: Instagram/akshatamurty_official)

New Delhi: Akshata Murty, a businesswoman, fashion designer, and wife of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, occupied the top spot to be one of the best-dressed people in UK for 2023.

“The coveted number one spot in Tatler’s best-dressed list belongs to the chatelaine of Downing Street, Akshata Murty. ,” Chandler Tregaskes, style editor for Tatler, said. Her stream of it ensembles would have given Jackie Kennedy a run for her money. Though she lacks the pillbox hats and layered pearls of yore, Mrs Sunak is a shining example of modern-day diplomatically decadent dressing that steals the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishi Sunak (@rishisunakmp)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshata Murty (@akshatamurty_official)

Yana Peel, Chanel’s global head of arts and culture, featured in the lit while Caroline Primrose, Lady Dalmeny, secured the third position.

Akshata Murty is the daughter of Indian billionaire and founder of Infosys NR Narayana Murthy. She married Rishi Sunak in a two-day ceremony in 2009 attended by 1,000 guests. They have two daughters, Krishna and Anoushka. In April this year, it emerged that Murty was a non-domiciled UK resident, meaning she avoided UK taxes on her international earnings in return for paying an annual charge of 30,000 pounds. Without that non-dom status she could have been liable for more than 20 million pounds of UK taxes on these windfalls, it was reported. After a public outcry, her spokesperson announced she would start paying UK taxes on her overseas earnings to relieve political pressure on her husband, The Guardian reported.

Still, Sunak and Murty’s combined fortune is estimated to be 730 million pounds, double the estimated 300 million-350 million pounds wealth of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort. They own four properties spread across the world and valued at more than 15 million pounds, The Guardian reported.

Recently, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shared that his family voted for Margot Robbie’s film ‘Barbie’ to be watched first. Rishi Sunak took to Twitter, where he shared a picture with his family from the theatre. The picture featured him, with his wife Akshata Murty and their daughters Krishna and Anoushka, who can be seen wearing pink.

Sharing the picture, Rishi Sunak wrote: “The family vote was only ever going one way Barbie first it is #Barbenheimer.”

‘Barbie’ released alongside ‘Oppenheimer’ leaving many in a dilemma as to see which one first. ‘Oppenheimer’, directed by Christopher Nolan is based on J. Robert Oppenheimer, a theoretical physicist who is known as the “father of the atomic bomb.”

