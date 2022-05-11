Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was on Wednesday shot in head in West Bank by Israeli forces. She succumbed to the gunshot wound and died.Also Read - India Could be Transporting Western Military Equipment to Russia: Report

Qatar assistant foreign minister said that reporter Abu Aqleh was shot 'in the face' while wearing a press vest.

"Israeli occupation killed Aljazeera journalist Sherine Abu Aqleh by shooting her in the face while wearing the Press vest and a helmet. She was covering their attack in Jenin refugee camp. This state sponsored Israeli terrorism must STOP, unconditional support to Israel must END," Qatar's Assistant Foreign Minister Lolwah Al Khater tweeted, adding that "this state-sponsored Israeli terrorism must STOP, unconditional support to Israel must end".