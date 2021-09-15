New Delhi: Years after the US claimed that it achieved its objective in Afghanistan by eliminating terror threats to the country, senior officials in the US intelligence agencies on Wednesday said terror group al-Qaeda may be able to reconstitute itself in Afghanistan and likely to attack the US in one or two years. This was reported by Bloomberg news agency.Also Read - Afghanistan Women Football Team Escapes Taliban, Reaches Pakistan: Confirms Information Minister

"The current assessment probably, conservatively, is one to two years for al-Qaeda to build some capability to at least threaten the homeland," Bloomberg quoted Lieutenant General Scott Berrier, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, as saying.

Addressing an intelligence conference, Lieutenant General Scott Berrier said they were looking for ways to gain access back into Afghanistan with "all kinds of sources and accesses".

He said that the agency is prioritising that effort and will continue to prioritise it. However, he said that the agency will have to be careful to balance these very scarce resources.

Facing criticism for the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, the US stated that its purpose to invade Afghanistan after the September 11, 2001 terror attacks was not to indulge in “nation-building exercise”.

On the other hand, US President Joe Biden said that the US’s primary objectives in Afghanistan were to disrupt al-Qaeda and kill Osama bin Laden, the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks.

Giving further details, CIA Deputy Director David Cohen agreed with the timeline of one to two years, and said intelligence agencies are already seeing activities by al-Qaeda recouping in Afghanistan.