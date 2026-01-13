Home

Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar shows increased operational activity of US military; Trump could soon order attack on Iran: Reports

The United States maintains a significant military presence in the Middle East.

New Delhi: For the past four days, Iran has been cut off from the rest of the world, with the internet down for nearly 100 hours. Meanwhile, protests across the country have reportedly intensified. Trump warned on Sunday, January 11, that the US could intervene if security forces fire on protesters.

Demonstrations started on December 28

Despite the US warning, at least 650 protesters have been killed in the demonstrations that began on December 28. This assessment comes from a human rights organization. Meanwhile, a major question is emerging: Will Iran be the next target of the US president?

Media group India Today has used open-source data and flight-tracking to track signs of unrest on the ground and increased US activity in the Middle East amidst Washington’s warnings as Iran has tightened internet access as protests continue.

Ambiguity about protests

The decrease in protest activity may be due, in part or entirely, to the nationwide internet shutdown, reports India Today. Protests in Iran have entered their 16th day and the internet was shut down on January 8.

According to the International Conflict Monitoring Group, the Institute for the Study of War, “There are several indications that protests are continuing even in areas where no protest activity was recorded on January 12.”

US military activity at Al Udeid Air Base

As India Today tracked US military activity at Al Udeid Air Base using flight-tracking data from FlightRadar24, it showed an increase in operational activity, according to media reports.

Located approximately 35 kilometers southwest of Doha, the capital of Qatar, this airbase is home to more than 10,000 US troops. This is one of the largest American military bases in the region, with a 4,500-meter-long runway capable of accommodating large military aircraft such as B-52 strategic bombers and transport planes.

US has significant military presence in the Middle East

The United States maintains a significant military presence in the Middle East, including numerous naval assets and permanent and temporary bases at at least 19 locations in the region, says India Today.

Currently, Trump is considering whether the U.S. should intervene in Iran, where the most intense anti-government protests and riots in years are taking place. Meanwhile, to pressure Tehran, Trump is using tariffs as a weapon.

