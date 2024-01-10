Alarming Humanitarian Crisis Not Unacceptable, Dialogue Only Way Forward: India on Israel-Hamas War

Addressing a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on the prevailing situation in West Asia, Kamboj highlighted India's continuous efforts to normalise the ongoing situation in the region and extend humanitarian aid in Gaza.

Permanent Representative of India to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj speaking at the UNGA informal discussions on the humanitarian situation prevailing in Gaza, in New York. (File Photo: ANI)

New York: India’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj, strongly condemned the loss of civilian lives in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas saying that the alarming humanitarian crisis was ‘clearly unacceptable’.

“The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has led to a large-scale loss of civilian lives, especially women and children, and has resulted in an alarming humanitarian crisis. This is clearly unacceptable and we have strongly condemned the deaths of civilians. At the same time, we are aware that the immediate trigger were the terror attacks in Israel on October 7, which were shocking and deserve our unequivocal condemnation. India has a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism,” Kamboj said.

“The leadership of India is in constant touch with the leaders of the region, including those of Israel and Palestine. We’ve also voiced our views in multilateral forums such as the G20, the BRICS, and at the Global South Summit in November 2023, and we have reiterated our longstanding and principal position on the issue. We have also called for continued humanitarian aid for the affected population and in this regard, we hope that Security Council Resolution 2720 would aid in enhancing humanitarian assistance,” India’s permanent envoy to the UN added.

“India has so far provided 70 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including 16.5 tonnes of medicine and medical supplies in two tranches, to the people of Palestine. We’ve also provided us dollars 5 million, including the USD 2.5 million we provided in end December 2023 to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine refugees in the Near east, which will go to support the agency’s core programs and services, including education, health care, relief and social services provided to Palestinian refugees,” Kamboj said further.

India’s permanent representative to the world body reiterated the two-state solution, saying that a peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy was the only way forward.

“The message that India has conveyed since the start of this conflict is clear and consistent. It is important to prevent escalation, to ensure continued delivery of humanitarian aid, and to work towards an early restoration of peace and stability. A peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy is the only way forward,” Kamboj said.

“By reaffirming India’s firm commitment to achieving a just, peaceful and lasting solution to the Israel-Palestine issue. We firmly believe that only a two state solution achieved through direct and meaningful negotiations between both sides on final status issues, will deliver an enduring peace that the people of Israel and Palestine desire and deserve. For this, we urge the parties to deescalate, eschew violence and work towards creating conditions for an early resumption of direct peace negotiations,” she added.

