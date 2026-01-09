Home

News

Ali Khamenei a Religious Nazi who KILLS…: US senator slams Irans supreme leader, reason is…

Ali Khamenei ‘a Religious Nazi who KILLS…’: US senator slams Iran’s supreme leader, reason is…

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham stated that President Donald Trump may take deadly measures if Iranian authorities persist in killing or harming protesters.

Ali Khamenei ‘a Religious Nazi who KILLS…’: US senator slams Iran's supreme leader, reason is…

Washington, DC: Issuing a stern warning to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on Thursday (local time) stated that President Donald Trump and his administration can take major military action against the Middle East country if the Iranian authorities continue to kill protesters. The Republican Senator also termed Khamenei as a ‘religious Nazi who kills his own people and terrorises the world’. During an interview with Fox News, Graham spoke about the anti-regime protests across Iran following a sharp decline in the value of the Iranian rial against the US dollar.

Massive Protests In Iran

Demonstrations that began on December 28 quickly spread to several cities and towns, with some turning violent and leading to clashes with security forces. According to Fox News, as of Wednesday, at least 36 people have been killed and more than 2,000 individuals detained during the unrest.

Addressing Iranian citizens during his appearance on ‘The Sean Hannity Show’, Graham said, “To the people of Iran: we stand with you tonight.”

He added, “We stand for you taking your country back from the Ayatollah, a religious Nazi who kills his own people and terrorises the world.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Turning his remarks directly toward Iran’s leadership, the US Senator warned, “If you keep killing your people who are just asking for a new and better life, then it will be Donald J Trump’s killing.” He also sought to reassure protesters, saying, “Help is on the way.”

Tensions Between Washington And Tehran

Graham’s comments came amid heightened rhetoric between Washington and Tehran. Trump had earlier cautioned that the United States could take action if Iranian demonstrators continued to be “shot.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump warned, “If Iran shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go.”

Fox News reported that Trump’s warning took on added significance for Tehran following a recent US operation in Venezuela that resulted in the capture and extradition of Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

Iran’s Military Issued Warning

Reacting to the ongoing tensions between Iran and the US, Iran’s military leadership issued a warning on Tuesday. While addressing students at a military academy, Major General Amir Hatami said that his country considers rhetoric by the US against the Iranian nation as a threat.

“The Islamic Republic considers the intensification of such rhetoric against the Iranian nation as a threat and will not leave its continuation without a response,” he said.

“I can say with confidence that today the readiness of Iran’s armed forces is far greater than before the war. If the enemy commits an error, it will face a more decisive response, and we will cut off the hand of any aggressor,” Hatami added.

(with ani inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.