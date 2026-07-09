Ali Khamenei’s coffin reaches Mashhad under fighter escort for final rites | Video

Along with Khamenei’s coffin, the remains of family members who died in the February 28 US-Israeli strikes were also brought for the final rites. The strikes had triggered a broader war in the Middle East.

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Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (File Image)

An Iranian fighter jet escorted the aircraft carrying the coffin of late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei as it arrived in the eastern holy city of Mashhad on Thursday, according to footage released by the Supreme Leader’s official website. The arrival came ahead of his final burial at the Imam Reza Shrine.

A video of fighter jets escorting his aircraft was seen circulating on social media. The video also showed supporters mourning the demise of the leader.

WATCH: IRANIAN FIGHTER JETS ACCOMPANY THE PLANE CARRYING THE CASKET OF GRAND AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI & HIS FAMILY pic.twitter.com/xNcmF9DS0G — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) July 9, 2026

The funeral rites for Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei will come to an end on Thursday with his burial in Mashhad, his hometown. The six-day mourning period saw ceremonies held in several parts of Iran and Iraq.

Along with Khamenei’s coffin, the remains of family members killed in the February 28 US-Israeli strikes were also brought for the final rites. The coffins, including his granddaughter, son-in-law, daughter, and Zahra Haddad Adel, the wife of Mojtaba Khamenei, had travelled from Iraq, where thousands gathered in the sacred cities of Najaf and Karbala to pay their respects during funeral ceremonies.

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The coffins reached Mashhad after five days of funeral ceremonies and mourning events across Tehran, Qom and the Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala. Khamenei’s final rites will be held at the Shrine of Imam Reza, one of Iran’s holiest sites. The shrine houses the tombs of Imam Reza, several former Iranian shahs and former president Ebrahim Raisi, who was killed in a helicopter crash in 2024.

Why was the burial postponed?

Khamenei’s burial was postponed due to escalating tensions and fresh clashes in the region. During the ongoing funeral processions, US Central Command carried out another wave of strikes near the Strait of Hormuz overnight, in response to previous Iranian attacks targeting commercial vessels.

According to the Associated Press, explosions were reported in Sirik, Bushehr, Konarak, Chabahar and Bandar Abbas. Around 90 additional Iranian military and transport-related targets were reportedly struck.

Khamenei wished to be buried in his hometown

Mohammad Mohammadi-Golpaygani, Khamenei’s chief of staff, said on state television that Khamenei had chosen his hometown as his final resting place. His grave will be accompanied by those of several family members killed in the February strikes, including his infant granddaughter, son-in-law, daughter and Zahra Haddad Adel, the wife of his son Mojtaba.

Also Read | From battlefield to final resting journey: Ali Khamenei’s body could be taken to country Iran fought for eight years

While burial arrangements were underway, hostilities between the United States and Iran continued for a second consecutive day. Iran claimed to have launched fresh attacks targeting US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar, as tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz fuelled fears of a return to full-scale conflict.