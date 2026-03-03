Ali Khamenei’s death and India’s stance: Is It PM Modi’s strategic diplomacy or political calculation? | Explained

Home

From a diplomatic perspective, India's restraint is not incidental; rather, it shows a slew of strategic considerations that underpin its carefully calibrated stance on the issue.

Ali Khamenei's death and India's stance: Is It PM Modi's strategic diplomacy or political calculation?

New Delhi: Iran’s hardline supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who ruled the country for almost four decades, was killed in a joint US-Israeli strike on Saturday. The news was confirmed by the Iranian state media, prompting celebration among Iranians who opposed his rule and fury from pro-regime loyalists. An Iranian TV broadcaster broke down in tears as he confirmed Khamenei had reached “martyrdom” in a strike that Fars News Agency said hit his compound in Tehran as he was “carrying out his duties.”

In India, protests erupted across India with aggressive demonstrations condemning the strikes. Opposition parties aligned against the NDA government have raised slogans against Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump.

It is important to note that India is yet to condemn the killing of Khamenei. Instead, New Delhi has repeatedly called for dialogue, peace, and stability in West Asia. Now, questions are being raised about the reason behind India’s silence on Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death.

Why India is Silent: Diplomatic perspective

From a diplomatic perspective, India’s restraint is not incidental; rather, it shows a slew of strategic considerations that underpin its carefully calibrated stance on the issue. Notably, Iran and India have historically been regarded as friends and on several occasions, supported India’s stand on international issues.

However, Iran, or Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, never maintained an unwavering friendship with India. There have been several instances when its stance raised doubts about the strength of this relationship.

When Did Iran Support Pakistan?

The BJP has claimed that during both the 1965 and 1971 wars, Iran provided Pakistan with money, weapons, and aircraft to fight against India. The BJP leader has cited two documents in this regard.

Khamenei’s Four Anti-India Positions

As per the reports, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s approach towards India has not been entirely clean. To recall, between 2017 and 2024, there were at least four occasions when Ali Khamenei allegedly crossed diplomatic boundaries by commenting on India’s internal matters in the name of Islam.

Ali Khamenei spoke about Kashmiri Muslims in 2017, that many believe echoed Pakistan’s narrative.

In 2019, he criticized India’s decision to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Iran’s parliament, Ali Khamenei, expressed opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

During the 2020 Delhi riots, Khamenei tweeted, describing the violence as a “massacre of Muslims” by extremist Hindus.

In 2024, he reportedly compared India to Gaza and Myanmar, drawing further criticism.

These countries also remained silent on Khamenei’s death:

In terms of global responses to the Iran–Israel conflict and the reported death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, India’s position is broadly in line with what many other countries have done. No G7 country issued a condolence message.

Countries Supporting the Israel–US Position

Countries such as Argentina, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada, along with the European Union, openly supported the US–Israel position on the issue. It is important to note Gulf nations have either expressed displeasure or maintained silence.

Saudi Arabia has remained quiet, while the United Arab Emirates has reportedly faced Iranian missile attacks. Notably, fewer than 10 member states, within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemned the incident or issued statements of condolence.

Countries With a Stand Similar to India

Japan and Germany adopted a position similar to India’s—calling for stability but not issuing condolence statements. Among the countries that openly condemned Khamenei’s death were Russia, China, North Korea, Iraq, Turkey, Pakistan, and Malaysia.

