Home

News

Who betrayed Ali Khamenei and revealed his location? Heres how Israel intelligence agency tracked Iran Supreme Leaders location

Who betrayed Ali Khamenei and revealed his location? Here’s how Israel intelligence agency tracked Iran Supreme Leader’s location

The United States President Donald Trump called Ali Khamenei as one of the worst figures in history and writing that Khamenei had been killed

Who betrayed Ali Khamenei and revealed his location?

New Delhi: In a shocking development, Iran’s state media on Sunday confirmed that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has been killed after attacks across Iran by Israel and the US. A statement from Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, read out by several state broadcast channels, confirmed Ayatollah Khamenei was killed in his office early on Saturday morning. According to the reports, Ali Khamenei was holding a secret meeting with his close advisers at his palace in Iran. It is important to note that although the meeting was confidential, someone allegedly passed the information to Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad. Operatives in Mossad reportedly received details from within the Iranian government about where Khamenei would hold the meeting, the timing, and who would be present.

Experts are of the opinion that such attacks are usually carried out at night, but after receiving the intelligence, Israel allegedly decided to launch an immediate attack in the morning. Israel had initially planned to begin the strike at night but acted swiftly once it obtained specific information about the Supreme Leader’s whereabouts.

Donald Trump Reacts:

US President Donald Trump posted on the social media platform Truth Social, calling Ali Khamenei as one of the worst figures in history and writing that Khamenei had been killed. Israeli broadcaster Channel 12, citing senior military officials, reported that Khamenei’s body was found in the rubble of the presidential palace.

Who Betrayed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei?

In an interview to the NBC News, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that, “As far as I know, they are safe,” referring to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian. Meanwhile, some other reports claimed that the Supreme Leader had traveled to Sudan.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

According to reports, Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad had obtained details about the Supreme Leader’s confidential meetings. Mossad operatives reportedly learned that Iran’s senior leadership was scheduled to attend a meeting inside the presidential palace at 9 am local time on Saturday.

Trump says he will use ‘force never seen before’ if Iran strikes US or Israel

US President Donald Trump has warned Iran not to strike back at the US and Israel. Writing on his Truth Social platform, he said, “Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before. THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!”

This statement comes after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned it would attack US bases and Israel in retaliation for Khamenei’s death.

“The most devastating offensive operation in the history of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s armed forces will begin toward the occupied territories and American terrorist bases in just moments,” it said a few hours ago.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.