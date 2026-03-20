  • Home
  • News
  • Who was Ali Mohammad Naini, IRGC spokesperson, killed in Iran-Israel war; details inside

Who was Ali Mohammad Naini, IRGC spokesperson, killed in Iran-Israel war; details inside

Who was Ali Mohammad Naini, IRGC spokesperson, killed in Iran-Israel war; details inside

Published date india.com Published: March 20, 2026 5:00 PM IST
email india.com By Saanchi Gupta email india.com | Edited by Saanchi Gupta email india.com
Who was Ali Mohammad Naeini, IRGC spokesperson, killed in Iran-Israel war; details inside
Image: Wikipedia

Iran-US Conflict: The tensions between Iran and the United States are constantly increasing. In recent news about conflict, the state media of Iran has reported the death of the spokesperson of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini. This comes after the death of several high-ranking officials in Iran, including the supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Defence Minister Ali Larijani, and many others.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

About the Author

Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta is a trainee journalist at India.com English Desk. She has been overseeing all matters related to National, Entertainment & Viral for the website. With a diverse academic background, ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.