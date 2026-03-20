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Who was Ali Mohammad Naini, IRGC spokesperson, killed in Iran-Israel war; details inside
Who was Ali Mohammad Naini, IRGC spokesperson, killed in Iran-Israel war; details inside
Iran-US Conflict: The tensions between Iran and the United States are constantly increasing. In recent news about conflict, the state media of Iran has reported the death of the spokesperson of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini. This comes after the death of several high-ranking officials in Iran, including the supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Defence Minister Ali Larijani, and many others.
This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.
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