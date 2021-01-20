Beijing: Missing since October when China began its crackdown on the business tycoon, Alibaba and Ant Group co-founder Jack Ma has made his first public view, a media report backed by Chinese government stated on Wednesday. His resurfacing was reported after he met with 100 rural teachers in China via a video conference. Also Read - 'Name Change Virus?' Internet Explodes With Memes After Gujarat Govt Renames Dragon Fruit As 'Kamalam'

A poster boy and stern critic of the Chinese government, Ma had come under the glare of the authorities in connection to an anti-monopoly investigation.

One of the most prominent billionaires, the news of Jack Ma's disappearance had shocked the world. He also did not turn up for the filming of the final episode of his own talent show, Africa's Business Heroes. His company, Alibaba had said that Ma couldn't appear on the show due to a conflict in schedules.

Notably, the show took place in November, shortly after Ma “made a candid speech criticising China’s regulators and its state-owned banks”.

Soon after, as China’s top market watchdog began an investigation into alleged anti-competition practices by the e-commerce giant Alibaba, the country also laid out “rectification plan” for Ma’s fintech venture Ant Group.

According to a report in TechCrunch, the People’s Bank of China, the country’s central bank, “summoned Ant Group for regulatory talks on December 26th” and laid out a five-point compliance agenda asking the firm to return to its roots in payments and bring more transparency to transactions.