New Delhi: Alina Kabaeva, the rumoured girlfriend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was reportedly included in the the sixth proposed package of European Union sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. The list needs to be approved by European governments and names can be taken off or added at member states’ discretion at this stage.Also Read - Meet Katerina Tikhonova And Mariya Putina: The Two Daughters Of Russian President Putin Sanctioned By US

According to two European diplomatic sources, Kabaeva, who has been romantically linked to Putin was included in proposed EU sanctions list, according to a report by CNN. The EU has not officially signed off on the draft proposal. “Discussions are going on. It’s not a piece of cake, but we have to wait and see,” one of the diplomatic sources were quoted as saying in the report.

Who is Alina Kabaeva and why is she rumoured to be Putin’s girlfriend – Top Points

Alina Kabaeva, who was born in 1983, was first linked to Russian President Putin more than a decade ago, while she was a medal-winning gymnast.

Putin, who is divorced and has two daughters with ex-wife Lyudmila Shkrebneva, has denied a relationship with Alina Kabaeva.

Alina Kabaeva and Russian President Putin reportedly met when she was a young gymnast who won multiple medals domestically at European competitions and at the Olympic Games.

Alina Kabaeva was awarded the gold medal for rhythmic gymnastics at the Athens Games in 2004. Alina Kabaeva later became popular as the ‘Russia’s most flexible woman’.