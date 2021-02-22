New Delhi: Aircraft major Boeing on Sunday said all 777s with the same engine as the United Airlines flight that caught fire midair have now been grounded. The decision was taken after a United Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing at Denver International Airport on Saturday after it burst into flames midair due to an engine failure. Also Read - Video: United Airlines Flight Catches Fire Midair After Engine Failure | Watch

The Honolulu-bound United Airlines flight 328 with 231 passengers and 10 crew members on board returned to the airport around 1:30 PM. The Boeing 777-200 experienced "a right-engine failure shortly after takeoff" but landed safely with no injuries, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

Releasing a statement, Boeing recommended that all concerned aircraft should be grounded as US regulators investigated the United Airlines flight caught fire. Notably, the PW engine type was also used in Japan's ANA and JAL groups, plus South Korea's Asiana Airlines.