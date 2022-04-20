Islamabad: An all-girls university in Pakistan’s conservative northwest has banned the use of smartphones by students on campus, according to a TV report on Wednesday. Women University Swabi is located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the Taliban militants are active and also occasionally target girls’ schools.Also Read - President Joe Biden Launches $6B Effort to Save Distressed Nuclear Plants

Samaa TV reported that the university provost issued a notification saying that “smartphones/touch screen mobile or tablets will not be allowed in the premises of Women University Swabi with effect from April 20, 2022 (Wednesday). Also Read - US President Joe Biden to Require US-made Steel, Iron For Infrastructure

It has been observed that students use extensive social media applications during university timings which affects their education, behaviour, and performance. Therefore, it is directed that students should not use mobile phones during university timings, the notification read. Also Read - Biden to Host Southeast Asian Leaders For May 12-13 Summit

In case of any violation, however, the university will take strict action against students and a fine of Rs 5,000 would be imposed. Universities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa often impose strict restrictions on female students including dress codes and hair styles. The universities in the province tell female students to wear salwar kameez.

Last year in March, Peshawar University instructed the students to follow the new dress code and wear their chest cards at all times. It directed that women must wear white salwar with kameez of their own choice and men should wear decent/modest clothes.

According to university officials, the dress code will ensure that students wear similar-looking clothes when they come to the campus. On January 9, 2021, the Hazara University in Mansehra district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa told women to wear salwar kameez, along with a dupatta, chador, or abaya. Heavy make-up, jewelry, and expensive handbags were banned under the new rules.

Men were told to wear either formal eastern or western attire. Students cannot wear cut, torn, or skin-fitted jeans, shorts, slippers, and accessories like earrings and chains. The varsity made simple, formal hair and beard styles mandatory, according to a Samaa TV report.