New Delhi: Hours after Iran launched a dozen ballistic missiles at two military bases of US forces in Iraq, US President Donal Trump tweeted that everything is well. The US has the most powerful and well-equipped military in the world, he wrote. “All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning,” President Trump tweeted.

Iran launched multiple rockets at US’s Al Asad airbase in Iraq early on Wednesday in an operation called ‘Martya Soleimani’ codenamed as ‘Oh Zahra’. The attack comes days after Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was assassinated in US airstrikes near Baghdad airport, which resulted in an escalation of the tension between the US and Iran. US President Donald Trump visited the Al Asad airbase in 2018.

There is no report of any casualty. Issuing a statement through the state TV, Iran asked US to withdraw troops from the region.

Iran minister Javed Zarif, who was denied the visa to travel to the US said that Iran doesn’t want any escalation. “Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched.

We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression,” he wrote.

“At approx 1730EST on 1/7, Iran launched at least a dozen ballistic missiles against US military &coalition forces in Iraq. It’s clear these missiles were launched from Iran & targeted at least 2 Iraqi military bases hosting US military &coalition personnel at Al-Assad & Irbil. We are working on initial battle damage assessments. In recent days and in response to Iranian threats and actions, the department of defense has taken all appropriate measures to safeguard our personnel and partners. These bases have been on high alert due to indications that the Iranian regime planned to attack our forces & interests in the region. As we evaluate the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend US personnel, partners, & allies in the region,” Pentagon press secretary Alyssa Farah tweeted.