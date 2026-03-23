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All military strikes against Iran suspended following talks with Irans leadership, mediated by Turkey, Egypt, and Pakistan, says Trump

‘All military strikes against Iran suspended following talks with Iran’s leadership, mediated by Turkey, Egypt, and Pakistan’, says Trump

Trump told Fox Business that Iran is keen to reach an agreement, and a deal could potentially be finalized within five days—or even sooner.

Trump told reporters that the discussions with Iran had gone well.

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump, withdrawing his 48-hour ultimatum today, wrote on Truth Social that the United States would not attack Iran’s energy facilities for the next five days. He also indicated that talks with Iran are currently underway; however, he did not specify through whom these discussions were being conducted. A few hours later, in an interview with Fox Business, Trump clarified that his negotiations with Iran are taking place through the mediation of Turkey, Egypt, and Pakistan. Trump told Fox Business that Iran is keen to reach an agreement, and a deal could potentially be finalized within five days—or even sooner. He added that on Sunday night, discussions were held between special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, facilitated by Egypt, Pakistan, and Turkey.

Iran Holds Talks with Turkey

Iran’s Foreign Minister spoke with his Turkish counterpart regarding US-Israeli aggression. He reaffirmed Iran’s sovereign right to defend its territory and hold aggressors accountable, while also urging for the de-escalation of tensions and the strengthening of regional cooperation.

Talks Held with Iranian Leaders: Trump claims

Shortly thereafter, Trump told reporters that the discussions with Iran had gone well. He stated that conversations had taken place with Iran’s top leadership, noting that Iran’s Foreign Minister was also present during the talks. “I received a phone call from the Iranian side,” Trump said. He emphasized that Iran would “never” be permitted to possess nuclear weapons, describing this as the “best offer” for rebuilding Iran. Trump also claimed that he had no information regarding a new Supreme Leader in Iran. He asserted that both the United States and Iran desire a deal. Trump added that if an agreement is reached with Iran, the US would take steps to take custody of the enriched uranium—a critical component of Iran’s nuclear programme.

What Trump Wrote on Truth Social

Trump wrote on Truth Social: “I am pleased to announce that the United States and Iran have held very good and meaningful discussions over the past two days regarding a complete and comprehensive resolution to our hostilities in the Middle East. Given the nature and tone of these intense, detailed, and constructive talks—which will continue throughout the week—I have instructed the Department of War to suspend all military strikes against Iranian energy plants and infrastructure for five days, provided that the outcome of the ongoing meetings and discussions remains positive. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

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Trump Mocked in Iran

Responding to Trump’s statement, Ebrahim Rezaei, Representative of the noble people of Dashtestan in the Parliament, posted on X: “Trump and America have backed down again The field is still charging forward Another defeat for the devil Trump is either lying or talking nonsense. The devastating strikes of the armed forces and the surge in oil prices have left the devil exhausted and desperate. Negotiating under these conditions makes no sense. The enemy only understands the language of force and missiles.”

ترامپ و آمریکا باز هم جا زدند

میدان همچنان می‌تازد

یک شکست دیگر برای شیطان — ابراهیم رضایی (@EbrahimRezaei14) March 23, 2026

ترامپ یا دروغ می‌گوید یا حرف مفت می‌زند. ضربات ویرانگر نیروهای مسلح و صعود قیمت نفت، شیطان را مستأصل و بیچاره کرده است. مذاکره در این شرایط هیچ منطقی ندارد. دشمن فقط زبان زور و موشک می‌فهمد. — ابراهیم رضایی (@EbrahimRezaei14) March 23, 2026

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