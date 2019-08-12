Hong Kong: All flights out of Hong Kong were cancelled for Monday, i.e., August 12, owing to protests, reported the local media. A staff of a Hong Kong flag carrier named Cathay Pacific was banned for participating in unauthorized protests for the last couple of months. An official statement from the Airport Authority read: “Other than the departure flights that have completed the check-in process and the arrival flights that are already heading to Hong Kong, all other flights have been cancelled for the rest of today.”

The protests had begun in the month of June against a controversial extradition bill. The protesters have posted a series of demands seeking to improve the democratic mechanisms of the former British colony. However, not a single flight of the airline or its subsidiaries was cancelled or delayed during the weekend as a result of the protest.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) had noted that a Cathay Pacific pilot was formally charged with a crime of ‘revolt’, punishable by up to 10 years in prison for participating in the protests. Slamming Cathay Pacific for letting the pilot continue flying, CAAC said that such incidents severely affect aviation security. The Civil Aviation body had also requested the airline to submit a detailed list of all the personnel flying over Chinese airspace to conduct a review.

Following the ban on the pilot, the shares of Cathay Pacific dipped to an all-time low on Monday in 10 years. The share worth of each Cathay Pacific was HKD9.87 ($1.26) as of Monday afternoon. Earlier in the morning, the shares had plunged to HKD9.82, the lowest since July 2009, reported Efe news. The poor performance of Cathay Pacific shares affected Swire Pacific conglomerate, its parent company, the shares of which tumbled 5.4 per cent in the morning, reaching a new low since October 2018, stated a report.

While Swire Pacific controls 45 percent of Cathay Pacific, Chinese airline Air China controls another 22 per cent. Earlier in the day, Air China also recorded a drop of up to 1.53 per cent.