All South Koreans To Turn 1 Or 2 Years Younger, Thanks To Country’s New Age-Counting Law

South Koreans are usually referred to as one to two years older than people elsewhere because the time spent in the womb is counted.

All South Koreans To Turn 1 Or 2 Years Younger, Thanks To Country's New Age-Counting Law (Image by Cait Ellis on Unsplash)

New Delhi: As South Korea adopts a new law to the international standard of age counting from today, the people there are set to become at least a year younger.

What’s Traditional Korean Age System?

In the modern world, a baby’s age is calculated from zero at birth. However, as per the traditional Korean age system, a newborn is considered to be one year old at the time of birth and then gains a year on the first day of each new year. South Koreans are usually referred to as one to two years older than people elsewhere because the time spent in the womb is counted.

Why Was The Change Made?

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol sought the change, widely backed by public opinion, when he ran for office last year. The government is fulfilling that promise it made to its people.

Hereafter, all judicial and administrative areas in the country will begin using the international standard or calendar age, a year after the National Assembly announced the move in an effort to reduce confusion.

“The revision is aimed at reducing unnecessary socioeconomic costs because legal and social disputes, as well as confusion, persist due to the different ways of calculating age,” Yoo Sang-bum, a member of the ruling People Power party had told parliament last year.

Who Will Be Impacted?

Even though South Koreans would become at least a year younger (as per traditional age counting), they don’t need to update any documents or IDs since the age used for government forms is based on the international system, according to Bloomberg.

The mandatory military service and school admissions follow the calendar age which takes into account the year of birth.

However, authorities have said that the legal age for buying liquor or cigarettes will remain the same as before.

The family ministry said on Tuesday that the definition of minors not allowed to purchase liquor and tobacco will remain the same at below 19 under the Youth Protection Act, reported the Independent. That means, only those born in 2004 or earlier can buy liquor or cigarettes.

The legal age at which children go to elementary schools will also remain the same under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act.

