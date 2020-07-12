New Delhi: The United Nations, speaking on the recent deaths of a father-son duo in police custody in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin, has said that ‘all these cases, as a principle, should be fully investigated’. Also Read - Tuticorin Custodial Deaths: RJ Suchi Told by Tamil Nadu Police to Remove Video Demanding Justice For Jayaraj-Fenix

“I think every death, all these cases, as a principle, need to be fully investigated”, Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, was quoted as saying. Also Read - Tuticorin Custodial Deaths Case: Another Cop Arrested, 5 Police Taken in Custody so Far

Notably, 59-year-old Jayaraj and his 31-year-old son Bennicks were arrested on June 19 for keeping their mobile phone shop open 15 minutes beyond permitted hours. While in police custody, they were allegedly tortured and even sexually assaulted.

On June 22, days after being released from jail, both of them were admitted to hospital. While Bennicks died the same night, Jayaraj passed away in the early hours of June 23.

Their deaths triggered massive outrage across the country, prompting the Madras High Court to take suo moto cognisance of and order a judicial probe into the case. The case was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A total of ten police personnel have been arrested thus far. While five were arrested earlier this month, the remaining were arrested on July