New Delhi: The United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak married India-born Akshata Murthy in the year 2009. The couple first met each other when they were studying at Standford University. Akshata Murthy is the daughter of Infosys founders Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy. Akshata's stake in Infosys is worth around $700 million, making her richer than the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Akshata was born in Karnataka's Hubli where she was raised by her grandparents in the early days as her parents were working to launch their tech firm Infosys. Her mother Sudha Murthy was the first female engineer to work for India's then-largest car maker; she is now a philanthropist.

Akshata Murthy’s Education

Akshata attended Baldwin Girls’ High School, in Bangalore.

She studied economics and French at Claremont McKenna College in California.

She has a diploma in clothes manufacturing from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.

She finished her Master of Business Administration at Stanford University.

Akshata Murthy’s Career

In 2007, Akshata joined the Dutch cleantech firm Tendris as its marketing director. Later she started her own fashion firm which closed in 2012. In 2013, she became the director of the venture capital fund Catamaran Ventures. She co-founded, with her husband Rishi Sunak, the London branch of the Indian firm owned by her father, Narayana Murthy.

Akshata Murthy’s Wealth

In London, the couple owns a flat on Old Brompton Road and a mews house in Kensington. They own Kirby Sigston Manor, a Grade-II listed mansion in Kirby Sigston, Yorkshire. They also own a penthouse apartment in Santa Monica. She also owns shares in two of Jamie Oliver’s restaurant businesses, Wendy’s in India, Koro Kids and Digme Fitness. With his wife, Akshata Murthy, Rishi Sunak has a combined fortune of £730 million, Sunday Times ‘Rich List’ said. The couple owns at least four properties, including a £7 million house in Kensington, it has been reported.

Akshata Murthy was at the centre of a controversy when it was revealed that she has non-domicile status in the UK owing to which she can avoid some taxes. It is estimated that owing to her non-domicile status Akshata Murthy may be able to save £20million.