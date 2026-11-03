‘Already taken a very heavy toll’: India reiterates call for ending West Asia conflict

India urges an end to West Asia hostilities, citing severe economic disruption and rising human casualties.

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New Delhi: India has reiterated its urgent call for an immediate end to hostilities in West Asia, advocating a swift return to dialogue and diplomacy to restore peace and stability. Addressing a media briefing in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted that the ongoing conflict has exacted a heavy human toll, causing widespread casualties and displacing lives. Furthermore, he emphasized that the prolonged instability is severely disrupting global economic flows, specifically impacting food, fuel, fertiliser and financial movements worldwide.

What MEA said on impact of conflict?

“On the developments in West Asia, we have been keeping a close watch on the situation and following developments in the region. We continue to call for dialogue and diplomacy among the parties so that peace and stability can return to the region. The conflict has, as you know, already taken a very heavy toll in terms of casualties and has been disrupting people’s lives, not just in the region, but across the world. It has had a debilitating impact on global food, fuel, fertilizer and financial flows, and we urge cessation of hostilities so that normalcy can be restored in the region,” said Jasiwal.

MEA speaks up for safety of Indian nationals

On the safety of Indian nationals in the region, the MEA spokesperson on Tuesday further said New Delhi remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of the Indian diaspora and seafarers in West Asia and beyond. Jaiswal stated that Indian missions across the region remain in close contact with the Indian community, issuing advisories and extending assistance whenever required.

“As far as the Indian community is concerned, our embassies in all the countries there are in close touch with them. They have also issued several advisories, and we continue to help them and give them a helping hand as and when required,” the MEA spokesperson said. He also highlighted the Indian Navy’s anti-piracy operation to rescue crew members aboard a commercial vessel operating in the Arabian Sea.

The Indian Navy rescued all 20 Iranian crew members of the pirated fishing vessel Azini in a meticulously coordinated 48-hour operation, more than 3,000 km from Mumbai, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said. The operation was successfully carried out on November 2, with the Navy locating and intercepting the vessel and securing the safe release of all crew members from heavily armed pirates.

(With inputs from agencies)