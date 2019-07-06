San Francisco: Amazon CEO, founder Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos finalised their divorce settlement which has paved the for MacKenzie to get $38.3 bn.

According to a Bloomberg report, a King County judge in Washington (Seattle) signed an order on Friday setting the stage for the transfer of 19.7 million shares of Amazon.com (4 per cent holding that is valued at $38 billion) to MacKenzie.

The settlement has taken MacKenzie to 22nd place on the ‘Bloomberg Billionaires Index’, a ranking of the world’s 500 richest people but she has decided to donate half of her $38 billion worth alimony to investor Warren Buffett’s philanthropic campaign ‘the Giving Pledge’.

“My approach to philanthropy will continue to be thoughtful. It will take time and effort and care. But I won’t wait. And I will keep at it until the safe is empty,” wrote MacKenzie in an open letter recently.

In January this year, Jeff Bezos, rated as the world’s wealthiest person, announced on Twitter that he and his wife Mackenzie Bezos were divorcing after a long separation.

“We want to make people aware of a development in our lives. As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends,” said Jeff and MacKenzie in a joint statement.

“We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other. If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again,” read the statement.

