Dubai: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd has purchased a beach-side villa in Dubai worth $80 million, a report said on Saturday. As per the report, the deal is the biggest-ever in the UAE city as the villa was brought at Dubai's Palm Jumeirah purchased earlier this year for Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani.

The beach-side sublime property is located in the northern part of the palm-shaped artificial archipelago and has 10 bedrooms, a private spa, and indoor and outdoor pools.

Also Read - Planning To Travel To Dubai? Here's How You Can Exchange Currency. Check Docs Needed And Other Details

With this new home, British footballer David Beckham with his wife Victoria and Bollywood mega star Shahrukh Khan will be some of Ambani’s new neighbors now.

Notably, Anant Ambani is one of three heirs to Mukesh Ambani’s $93.3 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Mukesh Ambani, world’s 11th richest person, is slowly handing the reins to his children after a diversification push that expanded his empire into green energy, tech and e-commerce.

It must be noted that the property deal at Dubai has been kept a secret and will be held by one of Reliance’s offshore entities, one of the sources, who Bloomberg quoted, said.

As per the report, the Ambani family will spend millions of dollars to customise the property and ensure its security.

Parimal Nathwani, director of corporate affairs at the RIL group and a member of the Parliament, will manage the villa, the report added.