New Delhi: 'America is crying out for leadership,' said Kamala Harris on Wednesday as she shared the stage with United States presidential candidate Joe Biden for the first time since he named Harris as his Democratic running mate for the upcoming US elections in November.

"Joe, I'm so proud to stand with you," she began her speech.

"The President's mismanagement of the pandemic has plunged us into the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, and we're experiencing a moral reckoning with racism and systemic injustice that has brought a new coalition of conscience to the streets of our country demanding change," Harris said, with a stinging rebuke of Donald Trump's administerial decisions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“America is crying out for leadership. Yet, we have a President who cares more about himself than the people who elected him,” she said.

President Trump has previously passed several ‘sexist’ comments against Harris, calling her “nasty, “whining” and “mean”, as Joe Biden quoted, and has also claimed that she joined Biden as she ‘dropped like a rock’ in her own presidential bid.

Raising hopes to rebuild America from the state of “complete chaos” and economic failure it is currently facing, Kamala said that she was “ready to work” and bring in the change the country demands.

Meanwhile, Democratic candidate Joe Biden said that the choice America makes this November “is going to decide the future of America for a very, very long time”. He also attacked Trump for his failure to revive the economy that led to the massive increase of unemployment rate.

Who is Kamala Harris?

The 55-year-old former prosecutor was born in Oakland, California, in 1964 to two immigrant parents- an Indian-born mother and Jamaican-born father. Kamala became the District Attorney of the City and County of San Francisco in 2003. She served as the San Francisco district attorney from 2004 to 2011, and the California attorney general from 2011 to 2017.

In 2017, she was sworn in as a United States Senator for California, the second African-American woman and first South Asian-American senator in history. Harris also tried her hands at the Presidential elections but her campaign could not take off and by the end of 2019, she withdrew from the race.

According to surveys, Harris was selected as the Democratic party’s vice presidential nominee as she is more popular than Joe Biden himself among women, young voters and even some Republicans.