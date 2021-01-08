Washington: Outgoing US President Donald Trump on Thursday condemned “in the strongest possible terms” the attack in Washington DC in which angry supporters stormed the US Capitol building and started a riot. The statement comes amid discussions in the Congress to invoke the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution and remove Trump from his post before term. Also Read - US Capitol Riot: Restrictions on Donald Trump's Facebook, Instagram Accounts Extended Indefinitely

“Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence lawlessness and mayhem. I immediately deployed the national guard & federal law enforcement to secure the building & expel the intruders. America is & must always be a nation of law and order,” Trump said in an official address from the White House. Also Read - Amid US Capitol Riot, Iraq Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against Trump For Killing of Iranian General Soleimani

“Now the Congress has certified the results. A new administration will be inaugurated January 20. My focus now turns to ensure a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power,” he added. Also Read - Finally, President Donald Trump Concedes Defeat in US Elections as Congress Certifies Biden's Win

Earlier in the day, the US Congress certified Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to be the next US president and vice-president. The development came hours after a stunned world witnessed unprecedented chaos and deadly violence when thousands of Trump loyalists started a riot and sought to thwart the peaceful transfer of power.