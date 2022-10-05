America To Jalandhar By Car: If there is passion, a person can do anything. Lakhwinder Singh, who lives in America, is also such a passionate person. He covered the distance from America to Jalandhar by his car. He completed this journey in about one and a half months. During this, he met with people from all countries on the way. Lakhwinder Singh says that this wish of his was in his heart since the time of Corona. But, it is now complete. He migrated to America in 1985 and has been living there since then, as reported by aajtak.in.Also Read - PM Modi Gave Computers, Jobs To Those Who Had Stones In Their Hands: Amit Shah In Baramulla | Key Takeaways

Lakhwinder Singh told, “When I shared my desire to travel to Jalandhar from America by road with my family members, they refused. But, later somehow I convinced the family. After that I got the documents prepared and set out on America to Jalandhar journey.” Also Read - Pakistan To Export Donkeys And Dogs To China

Car delivered to England by ship

Lakhwinder Singh traveled 20 countries and covered more than 20 thousand kilometers in 34 days. First of all, he got the car loaded onto a ship from America from where it was sent to England and reached Belgium by boarding a train from England. Also Read - Credit Suisse, One Of World's Largest Banks Triggers Recession Alarm Amid Fears Of ‘Lehman Brothers’ Moment

From here he traveled on his own and reached Pakistan via Paris, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Hungary, Turkey, and then Iran. During this, he met many people and talked to them.

Car covered a distance of 20 thousand km

Lakhwinder Singh’s car has driven more than 20 thousand kilometers on this journey. During this, he passed through 22 countries. Lakhwinder Singh told that there was no permission to drive a USA car in Iran. Therefore, he tied it with a rope with another car and dragged it to the border. There was no problem in traveling by American car in the countries of Europe.

People were very nice and friendly on the way

Lakhwinder Singh says that many beautiful memories have been added to this journey. Seeing the California number car, everyone used to come to me and take selfies with me. On the way, people were very friendly.

He said that he is a pure vegetarian. Because of this, there was a problem with eating at many places so he consumed only fruits. His longest stay was in Pakistan. Lakhwinder Singh said that his family members were very worried and scared and told him that if he goes there, he will be killed.

Lakhwinder said, “I stayed in Pakistan for 13 to 14 days. The people there gave me a lot of love. They thought that I had come from their other Punjab and I was their brother. They would wash the dishes and especially prepare pure vegetarian food for me.”