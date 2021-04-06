Washington DC: All American adults above the age of 16 across the United States will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine from April 19, US President Joe Biden will announce on Tuesday. Biden has moved up the deadline to April 19, approaching the target two weeks ahead previously planned date of May 1. Also Read - Maharashtra Sees Coronavirus Spike of 55,469 Cases, 297 Deaths; Pune, Mumbai Remain Worst-hit Districts

The decision came after all states in America announced the dates for vaccine eligibility. Also Read - Kunal Kamra And His Parents Test Positive For COVID-19, Riteish Deshmukh Sends Him 'Best Wishes'

“The President will announce officially later this afternoon that we’ve reached 150 million shots in arms since entering government and that by April 19 all adult Americans will be eligible to get the vaccine,” US Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at a White House briefing. Also Read - Delhi Registers 5,100 New COVID-19 Cases, Government Imposes Night Curfew Till April 30

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day – it means they can join the line that day if they have not already done that beforehand. It means that everybody will be eligible to go to their local pharmacy, go to their community health centre, mobile vaccination site, mass vaccination site on the date and moving forward,” she added.

Asked why the date has been moved forward, Psaki told NBC News that President Biden wanted to provide clarity to the public and remind the senior citizens that they nee to hurry to get their shots first.

The US has administered as many as 150 million vaccine doses since Biden took office. The president is scheduled to deliver his update from Alexandria, Virginia.